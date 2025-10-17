Malaysia mulls banning smartphones for under-16s to address school safety concerns
PM Anwar Ibrahim's announcement on Friday follows a string of major crimes reported in Malaysia’s schools, including the fatal stabbing of 16-year-old Yap Shing Xuen at a Selangor school on Tuesday.
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia is considering banning smartphones for students under 16 as part of measures to address safety concerns in schools, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said on Friday (Oct 17), even as he warned principals against covering up misconduct to protect their institutions' image.
"We have found that the influence of social media and online games can sometimes lead to criminal behaviour. As such, we are considering prohibiting the use of smartphones for students aged 16 and below,” he was quoted as saying by the New Straits Times.
Anwar did not elaborate whether it would be a widespread ban, or limited to just a ban in schools.
His comments follow a string of major crimes reported in Malaysia’s schools recently, including the fatal stabbing of a 16-year-old girl at a school in Petaling Jaya on Oct 14 by a schoolmate.
Other measures proposed by the Malaysian Cabinet include enhancing safety monitoring in schools and improving educational content to promote moral and ethical values, reported local media outlet Berita Harian.
“Today’s (Cabinet) meeting focused extensively on the issue of education and the worrying student discipline problems which have become a source of worry for parents and the public,” he told reporters after performing his Friday prayers at a mosque in Putrajaya.
“In matters like this, we cannot act hastily. It requires careful consideration but there are several steps that can be implemented immediately.”
Beyond the proposed smartphone ban, other measures include prioritising safety in schools - with close monitoring by the police and Home Affairs ministry - as well as strengthening educational content to ensure it instills values and character in students that are in line with the Malaysia Madani (Civil Malaysia) concept that was conceptualised by his administration.
The word Madani is an acronym made up of six core values, namely sustainability, prosperity, innovation, respect, trust and compassion.
“Within the Madani framework, we emphasise values, character and a balanced education, without incorporating narrow or extreme ideologies,” he said.
There is also a plan to raise the age limit for social media use to 16 years old, amid concerns over the influence of social media and online games that could trigger negative behaviours.
“We are looking into the possibility of limiting or banning the use of social media in schools for those aged 16 and below,” he said.
The prime minister noted that many countries have already adopted similar policies, adding that if it is implemented in Malaysia, phones could still be used for learning purposes but under strict supervision.
“In this regard, the role of parents is extremely important,” he said.
HIDING STUDENT’S WRONGDOING JUST LIKE HIDING CRIME, SAYS ANWAR
Anwar on Friday also warned school principals that they must not hide any form of misconduct involving their students just to protect their schools’ reputation.
He noted that some school leaders have misplaced priorities as they are focused on preserving their institutions’ image, The Star reported.
“This is why we have to pressure them to be responsible. Hiding wrongdoing is just like hiding crime,” he said.
“Sometimes, when bullying cases are minor, we dismiss them as nothing. But sometimes, small issues left unaddressed can develop into something more serious.”
Earlier on Thursday, Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek told Parliament that her ministry will be implementing immediate reforms across all 10,243 schools nationwide to strengthen student safety and well-being.
Local media reported that the initiative will focus on five key areas - physical and mental health, reproductive and social health education to address sexual violence and substance abuse, child protection policies, teacher welfare and student voices.
Even as Anwar announced plans to tackle the issue of safety concerns in schools, local media reported on Friday that a 14-year-old boy was detained earlier this week for sexually assaulting a girl at a school in Sabak Bernam in Selangor.
According to Sabak Bernam district police chief Yusoff Ahmad, the incident - which involved a 15-year-old victim - allegedly took place during recess on Oct 13.
This is then followed by the high profile case involving the stabbing of Yap Shing Xuen by a 14-year-old schoolmate on Tuesday in Damansara. The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.
Last week, four teenagers, including three secondary school students, were arrested on Sunday in Kedah for their alleged involvement in the gang rape of another student and the dissemination of pornographic materials.
Acting police chief for Baling district Deputy Superintendent Ahmad Salimi Mat Ali had earlier told local media that the case is being investigated under Section 375B of the Penal Code for gang rape as well as for the transmission of child pornography.
But Kedah police chief Adzli Abu Shah clarified on Thursday that the incident has been classified as statutory rape, noting that the acts were “carried out on a consensual basis”, reported the New Straits Times.
Separately, it was also reported that a Form Three student in Melaka had allegedly been gang-raped by her seniors in a classroom. Form Three in Malaysia is equivalent to being in Secondary Three in Singapore.
The alleged incident had occurred on Oct 2 at a school in Alor Gajah, Melaka.
And earlier in August, five teenage girls were charged at the Children’s Court in Sabah with using abusive words against 13-year-old Zara Qairina Mahathir, whose death over alleged bullying sparked calls for justice and transparency into the case.