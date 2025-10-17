Malaysia mulls banning smartphones for under-16s to address school safety concerns

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia is considering banning smartphones for students under 16 as part of measures to address safety concerns in schools, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said on Friday (Oct 17), even as he warned principals against covering up misconduct to protect their institutions' image.

"We have found that the influence of social media and online games can sometimes lead to criminal behaviour. As such, we are considering prohibiting the use of smartphones for students aged 16 and below,” he was quoted as saying by the New Straits Times.

Anwar did not elaborate whether it would be a widespread ban, or limited to just a ban in schools.

His comments follow a string of major crimes reported in Malaysia’s schools recently, including the fatal stabbing of a 16-year-old girl at a school in Petaling Jaya on Oct 14 by a schoolmate.

Other measures proposed by the Malaysian Cabinet include enhancing safety monitoring in schools and improving educational content to promote moral and ethical values, reported local media outlet Berita Harian.

“Today’s (Cabinet) meeting focused extensively on the issue of education and the worrying student discipline problems which have become a source of worry for parents and the public,” he told reporters after performing his Friday prayers at a mosque in Putrajaya.

“In matters like this, we cannot act hastily. It requires careful consideration but there are several steps that can be implemented immediately.”