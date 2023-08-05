Commentary: Internal strife in DAP is a needless distraction ahead of crucial Malaysia state polls

KUALA LUMPUR: A crisis is roiling the Democratic Action Party (DAP) at its power base in Penang, raising concerns over the political entity’s national standing and influence in Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition government.

The recent move by DAP leadership to drop the state’s former deputy chief minister Dr P Ramasamy together with four other former state executive councillors from contesting in the Penang assembly elections on Aug 12 has reportedly triggered internal dissent towards party chairman Lim Guan Eng and deputy chairman Gobind Singh Deo.

Apart from the exclusion of the five incumbents, the political crisis rocking Penang stems from plans by Mr Lim and Mr Gobind to shake up the state’s party leadership currently headed by Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow.

The top two DAP leaders, who are elected parliamentary representatives, do not hold any positions in Mr Anwar’s Cabinet. But they are reportedly planning to take a more direct role in the management of Penang, easily one of Malaysia’s most industrialised states after Selangor.

According to sources close to the party, who spoke to CNA on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the matter, Mr Lim had convinced other DAP officials in the national leadership to field Mr Gobind in the coming state polls with the view of appointing him as the next chief minister.

That controversial proposal to appoint a non-Chinese was, however, nixed a couple of weeks ago because it triggered a hostile reaction within the party and Penang’s majority Chinese community. The Chinese community makes up just under 50 per cent of the state’s voting population, compared with the politically dominant Malays, who account for 39.4 per cent.