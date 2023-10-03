Explainer: How Singapore's anti-money laundering rules tackle the scourge of 'dirty money' on different fronts

SINGAPORE: In the wake of one of the biggest money laundering probes in Singapore, three ministerial statements were delivered in parliament on Tuesday (Oct 3) to address a bevy of parliamentary questions filed by more than 20 Members of Parliament (MPs) on how Singapore's regulations effectively prevent overseas criminals from laundering their ill-gotten gains here.

The case, which is currently before the court, involves 10 foreign nationals and more than S$2.8 billion (US$2.04 billion) in assets that were seized or issued prohibition of disposal orders.

They are alleged to be involved in laundering the proceeds of crime from overseas organised crime activities, including scams and online gambling. In total, 152 properties, 62 vehicles, 294 luxury bags and 546 pieces of jewellery were seized, among others.

Responding to questions about the effectiveness of Singapore's existing measures to detect and counter money laundering activities, Second Minister for Home Affairs Josephine Teo gave an overview of the Republic's anti-money laundering regime, which has been "steadily and systematically built up" over the years.

The existing rules cover real estate professionals, financial institutions, registered businesses and single family offices, as well as precious stone and metal dealers, among others.

Here are how the various anti-money laundering rules prevent "dirty money" from entering Singapore and from being transacted here.