IN FOCUS: Should social media be banned for teens in Singapore?

Age-based guidance could help, in the same way the Ministry of Health has rolled out screen time guidelines for kids under 12.

“We help them in a tailored way and in a more focused way. So easy-to-implement, (and) don't inundate with information,” he said.

SIT’s Dr Liu, who co-wrote a positive use guide for the Infocomm Media Development Authority’s Digital for Life movement, said that children need scaffolding – just like how they learn to cross the road.

“Adults first make a judgment on whether they seem ready, then walk beside them as they navigate online spaces, before gradually stepping back,” she said.

“Instead of age-based bans, we should focus on how to support ‘L-plate’ learners as they navigate social media for the first time.”

Other experts emphasised the role of technology companies.

“The best solution here is not to take young people out, but to keep them in and demand across national borders that technology companies meet their responsibilities to the young users of their digital products and services,” said Australia’s Prof Third.

In response to queries, Google, which owns YouTube, said it has invested heavily in designing age-appropriate experiences and industry-leading content controls and tools that allow parents to make choices for their families.

According to Google, age assurance solutions will be implemented across its products in Singapore in the first quarter of 2026.

CNA understands that TikTok restricts the experience for users under 16. For example, direct messaging is not available to those under 16, and their accounts and content are automatically set to private.

Additionally, TikTok identifies age-restricted content during livestreams, and they are not recommended to people aged between 13 and 17. According to TikTok, the app can only be used by those who are 13 or older, and the platform removes accounts when it believes that the user is under the minimum age.

CNA has contacted Meta for comment.

The joint effort of demanding better standards across countries and platforms may take more energy than an outright ban, said Prof Third.

“But I think the effort of coming together, creating transnational standards, and demanding that platforms design to those standards is probably energy much better spent.”