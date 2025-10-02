One man caught in vape enforcement operations across six institutes of higher learning
The 24-year-old was caught with two vapes and 10 related components on campus.
SINGAPORE: One man was caught during vape enforcement operations carried out over three weeks by the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) and the Ministry of Education (MOE) across six institutes of higher learning (IHLs).
These are tertiary education institutions such as universities and polytechnics.
A 24-year-old was found with two vapes and 10 related components on campus during the operation from Sep 8 to Sep 29.
He was issued a notice of composition and fined on the spot, and the vapes and related components were seized, the authorities said in a joint statement on Thursday (Oct 2).
Earlier in September, members of the media were invited to observe one such anti-vape enforcement operation at an institute of higher learning.
The identities and locations of the IHLs involved in the operation cannot be revealed due to operational confidentiality.
For three hours on a weekday evening, plainclothes officers from HSA walked through the residential halls to conduct spot checks.
Residents seemed surprised by their presence, with some asking what was going on.
Split into three groups to cover all blocks across the campus, the officers inspected common spaces like the laundry rooms and pantries for vapes.
At the end of that evening, no vapes were found, though one resident was caught with contraband cigarettes and dealt with accordingly.
At IHLs, first-time offenders caught vaping will receive a warning letter and face institution-based fines or a community service order, or both.
They will also be evicted from hostels and lose privileges such as student leadership positions, participation in competitions, overseas opportunities, scholarships and awards.
Repeat offenders will also face suspension, while those who vape Kpods – vapes laced with etomidate – may face dismissal.
Counselling is also offered to help students learn the consequences of their actions and take responsibility for their decisions, said the authorities.
CONTRABAND CIGARETTES
Separately, five individuals aged between 20 and 25 were found to be in possession of duty-unpaid cigarettes during the enforcement operations, said HSA and MOE.
They have been referred to Singapore Customs for further investigation.
The authorities added that the joint enforcement operations will be progressively conducted at the remaining six institutes of higher learning.
Beyond enforcement, the institutes also work closely with the Health Promotion Board to raise awareness among students about the harms of vaping and about leading a vaping-free lifestyle through interactive programmes, they said, adding that staff members and student leaders are also trained.
Students are also informed about the laws and regulations against smoking and vaping during freshman orientation briefings. They are required to complete compulsory orientation e-modules and briefings on student conduct that cover regulations against vaping.
Similar operations against vapes have been conducted in the heartlands, central business district areas and even on the public transport network.
One month has passed since Singapore's clampdown against vapes kicked in on Sep 1, with harsher penalties for vaping offences coming into force.
From Sep 1 to Sep 21, 656 people were caught for vape-related offences, including 44 who were confirmed to be in possession of vapes laced with etomidate.