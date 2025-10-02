One man caught in vape enforcement operations across six institutes of higher learning

SINGAPORE: One man was caught during vape enforcement operations carried out over three weeks by the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) and the Ministry of Education (MOE) across six institutes of higher learning (IHLs).

These are tertiary education institutions such as universities and polytechnics.

A 24-year-old was found with two vapes and 10 related components on campus during the operation from Sep 8 to Sep 29.

He was issued a notice of composition and fined on the spot, and the vapes and related components were seized, the authorities said in a joint statement on Thursday (Oct 2).

Earlier in September, members of the media were invited to observe one such anti-vape enforcement operation at an institute of higher learning.



The identities and locations of the IHLs involved in the operation cannot be revealed due to operational confidentiality.

For three hours on a weekday evening, plainclothes officers from HSA walked through the residential halls to conduct spot checks.

Residents seemed surprised by their presence, with some asking what was going on.



Split into three groups to cover all blocks across the campus, the officers inspected common spaces like the laundry rooms and pantries for vapes.

At the end of that evening, no vapes were found, though one resident was caught with contraband cigarettes and dealt with accordingly.

At IHLs, first-time offenders caught vaping will receive a warning letter and face institution-based fines or a community service order, or both.

They will also be evicted from hostels and lose privileges such as student leadership positions, participation in competitions, overseas opportunities, scholarships and awards.

Repeat offenders will also face suspension, while those who vape Kpods – vapes laced with etomidate – may face dismissal.

Counselling is also offered to help students learn the consequences of their actions and take responsibility for their decisions, said the authorities.