IN FOCUS: Have drones become the 'silver bullet' in wars?

SINGAPORE: The controller fits snugly in the palm of a hand. A quick swirl of the joystick and a small drone lifts quietly into the sky.

For a hobbyist, it is another afternoon of chasing the perfect aerial shot. But in the hands of a soldier, a drone can become a weapon.

With an explosive strapped to it, a drone costing a fraction of a tank's price can destroy it in moments.

These aircraft, referred to officially as unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), have increasingly become the frontline of modern battlefields.

"Militaries are looking for the silver bullet," said associate research fellow at the S Rajaratnam School of International Studies (RSIS) Thomas Lim.

"Every time a new form of technology comes forward, you want to think about how we can resolve the threat. If it's a potential threat to me, I need to make sure I have the solution to it when the time comes.

"In that larger picture, militaries are already clear on how they can keep up – speeding up your acquisition processes, trying to stay with the curve … or find the solution that allows you to stay constantly ahead of the curve.”

From the battlefields of Ukraine to the Middle East, recent conflicts have shown that drones are a core component in the military toolbox.