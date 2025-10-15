Hamas hands over hostage bodies after Israel threatens aid cut

It was not immediately clear if the handing over of bodies was sufficient for Israel to restore a full complement of aid deliveries.

Israeli officials said they had decided to restrict aid, allowing only half the agreed number of aid trucks into Gaza starting on Wednesday, and to delay plans to open the southern border crossing to Egypt because Hamas had violated the ceasefire deal by failing to turn over the bodies of hostages.

Israel's two-year assault has left much of the enclave in ruins, and Gaza City and the surrounding areas are suffering from a famine that has afflicted more than half a million Palestinians, creating great need for the expected 600 aid trucks to enter Gaza daily during the ceasefire.

Plans have yet to be implemented to open the crossing to Egypt to let some Gazans out, initially to evacuate the wounded for medical treatment.

HAMAS ASSERTS CONTROL

Hamas, which seized Gaza in a brief 2007 civil war, has swiftly reclaimed the streets of Gaza's urban areas following the partial withdrawal of Israeli troops last week. Gaza residents said Hamas fighters were increasingly visible on Tuesday, deploying along routes needed for aid deliveries.

In a video circulated late on Monday, Hamas fighters dragged seven men with their hands tied behind their backs into a Gaza City square, forced them to their knees and shot them from behind, as dozens of onlookers watched from nearby storefronts.

A Hamas source confirmed that the video was taken on Monday and that Hamas fighters participated in the executions. Reuters was able to confirm the location by visible geographic features.

Trump has previously given his blessing to Hamas to reassert some control of Gaza, at least temporarily. Israeli officials have so far refrained from commenting publicly on the re-emergence of the group's fighters.

Palestinian security officials said dozens of people had been killed in clashes between Hamas fighters and rivals in recent days.

In addition, Israel, using aerial drones, killed five Palestinians as they went to check on houses in a suburb east of Gaza City, and an Israeli airstrike killed one person and injured another near Khan Younis, Gaza health authorities said.

Hamas accused Israel of violating the ceasefire. The Israeli military said it had fired on people who crossed truce lines and approached its forces after ignoring calls to turn back.