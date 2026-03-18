High transport costs, slow hiring: Southeast Asia businesses brace for impact amid Middle East war

SINGAPORE: For Roy Ang who runs a plastic bag manufacturing business in Johor, the impact of the Middle East conflict is already showing up in his cost sheets.

Polyethylene resin - a petroleum-based raw material used to produce plastic bags for his food and medical clients across Malaysia and Singapore - has jumped by US$110 to US$150.

It has jumped from a range of US$1,050 to US$1,120 prior to the war to between US$1,160 and US$1,270 per metric tonne, a 10 to 13 per cent rise in recent weeks.

Some major producers are holding back quotations until May or “until further notice” as oil prices climb while others have cut production altogether and are selectively supplying to long-term customers.

Resin prices tend to increase for a few months and then stabilise at a higher baseline, of about 10 per cent to 25 per cent higher than previously.

“These increases would inevitably eat into margins as well as higher prices for customers,” Ang, 50, told CNA.

“What we are facing right now is suppliers holding back on pricing and stock allocation so even with enough cash flow, we might not get the stock.”

With raw materials taking up 60 per cent to 75 per cent of his business’ cost structure, Ang expects to raise prices for his customers, who are mainly in F&B, medical equipment production and cargo and electronics sectors, to a minimum of 5 per cent to 10 per cent.