Singapore parliament to hear ministerial statements on Middle East situation
MPs will also discuss issues such as vaping, train disruptions and bullying in schools.
SINGAPORE: The conflict in the Middle East will be a key focus when parliament sits on Monday (Sep 22), with three ministerial statements to be delivered on the matter.
Members of Parliament had submitted several questions, covering issues such as whether Singapore is reconsidering its position on recognising Palestinian statehood, as well as its efforts to deliver food to children affected by the Israel-Hamas conflict.
Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, Senior Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sim Ann and Acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Faishal Ibrahim are set to address these questions in their ministerial statements.
Singapore supports a two-state solution and the immediate need for a ceasefire. Earlier this month, Dr Balakrishnan "stressed Singapore’s firm belief that a negotiated two-state solution, consistent with the relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions, is the only viable pathway to achieving a comprehensive, just, and durable solution to the longstanding conflict".
During recent calls to his Israeli and Palestinian counterparts, Dr Balakrishnan also reiterated Singapore's "grave concern about the dire humanitarian crisis in Gaza", as well as the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages.
Israel launched a ground assault on Gaza City earlier this week, after launching an airstrike on Qatar last week in an attempt to kill the political leaders of Hamas. The conflict is also set to dominate the agenda at the annual United Nations General Assembly summit next week.
Singapore's 15th Parliament opened on Sep 5 with the election of the Speaker and swearing in of MPs.
On Monday, Senior Parliamentary Secretary Eric Chua and Workers' Party (WP) chair Sylvia Lim, will be sworn in. They were not present at the Sep 5 ceremony.
Parliament will also elect its Deputy Speakers. MPs Xie Yao Quan and Christopher de Souza had been nominated for the role.
As Leader of the Opposition, WP chief Pritam Singh will be entitled to speak for up to 40 minutes on any question in parliament.
Besides the Middle East situation, other issues on the agency include vaping, train disruptions and bullying in schools. MP Jamus Lim (WP-Sengkang) will speak on the Certificate of Entitlement (COE) in an adjournment motion.
VAPING
Questions filed on vaping included requests for updates on enforcement actions taken to stop the illegal sale of vapes and Kpods on messaging platforms, preventive and rehabilitative measures to deter youth vaping, as well as border enforcement measures.
MP Mariam Jaafar (PAP-Sembawang) wanted to know if Singapore’s current border enforcement is adequate to intercept illegal import of vapes and related products, including through postal channels.
MP Melvin Yong (PAP-Radin Mas) also asked what measures are being taken to disrupt upstream networks that supply vapes and related products.
MP Wan Rizal (PAP-Jalan Besar) also submitted a question about additional preventive and rehabilitative measures to deter youth vaping and to support those already affected.
Singapore has stepped up enforcement efforts against vaping in recent weeks.
Harsher penalties for vaping offences came into force on Sep 1, with etomidate - the anaesthetic agent that has been found in vapes - listed as a Class C drug under the Misuse of Drugs Act.
RAIL DISRUPTIONS
MPs will also discuss the recent spate of train disruptions. There have been 15 incidents in the last three months, and MRT reliability in the past 12 months has fallen to its lowest level since 2020.
It was announced on Sep 19 that a rail reliability task force comprising the Land Transport Authority (LTA) and train operators SMRT and SBS Transit will be formed to address service disruptions.
MP Louis Chua (WP-Sengkang) wanted to know the number of regulatory breaches for each of the rail operators under the New Rail Financing Framework.
He also asked about the corresponding financial penalties that have been imposed, including for the failure to provide and maintain an adequate, safe and satisfactory service.
MP Tin Pei Ling (PAP-Marine Parade-Braddell Heights) wanted to know the factors that resulted in the fall of MRT reliability and what will be done to improve reliability to meet public expectations.
She also asked whether any trend is observed across the spate of rail disruptions since August, and if the rail infrastructure needs refreshing.
On the two breakdowns on the Sengkang-Punggol LRT in August, MP Yeo Wan Ling (PAP-Punggol) asked what new technology and safety enhancements would be implemented to prevent future breakdowns.
BULLYING
Questions filed on bullying included what resources are available to schools to detect and counter bullying, and how quickly schools are expected to investigate and take action after a report of bullying has been made.
MP Kenneth Tiong (WP-Aljunied) asked whether a national anonymous anti-bullying reporting line will be established with trained responders, and whether a minimum anti-bullying policy standard will be mandated across all schools.
MP He Ting Ru (WP-Sengkang) submitted a question on whether the Ministry of Education works with external agencies to strengthen trauma-informed and victim-centric practices in schools.
She also asked whether there are investigation protocols for educators and whether they are developed with child safety and violence-prevention experts.
MP Charlene Chen (PAP-Tampines) asked about the measures beyond training that are implemented to ensure teachers have the time and resources to address bullying without adding to their risk of burnout.
There have been a series of recent bullying incidents, including the case of three students at Sengkang Green Primary School threatening to kill their classmate and her family.
Minister for Education Desmond Lee said last month that the ministry will strengthen school policies on bullying and harmful behaviour in the next phase of its internal review.
It will also make reporting channels more available and accessible for students who have been bullied, and improve peer support within schools, he said.