Singapore parliament to hear ministerial statements on Middle East situation

SINGAPORE: The conflict in the Middle East will be a key focus when parliament sits on Monday (Sep 22), with three ministerial statements to be delivered on the matter.

Members of Parliament had submitted several questions, covering issues such as whether Singapore is reconsidering its position on recognising Palestinian statehood, as well as its efforts to deliver food to children affected by the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, Senior Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sim Ann and Acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Faishal Ibrahim are set to address these questions in their ministerial statements.

Singapore supports a two-state solution and the immediate need for a ceasefire. Earlier this month, Dr Balakrishnan "stressed Singapore’s firm belief that a negotiated two-state solution, consistent with the relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions, is the only viable pathway to achieving a comprehensive, just, and durable solution to the longstanding conflict".

During recent calls to his Israeli and Palestinian counterparts, Dr Balakrishnan also reiterated Singapore's "grave concern about the dire humanitarian crisis in Gaza", as well as the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages.

Israel launched a ground assault on Gaza City earlier this week, after launching an airstrike on Qatar last week in an attempt to kill the political leaders of Hamas. The conflict is also set to dominate the agenda at the annual United Nations General Assembly summit next week.

Singapore's 15th Parliament opened on Sep 5 with the election of the Speaker and swearing in of MPs.

On Monday, Senior Parliamentary Secretary Eric Chua and Workers' Party (WP) chair Sylvia Lim, will be sworn in. They were not present at the Sep 5 ceremony.

Parliament will also elect its Deputy Speakers. MPs Xie Yao Quan and Christopher de Souza had been nominated for the role.

As Leader of the Opposition, WP chief Pritam Singh will be entitled to speak for up to 40 minutes on any question in parliament.

Besides the Middle East situation, other issues on the agency include vaping, train disruptions and bullying in schools. MP Jamus Lim (WP-Sengkang) will speak on the Certificate of Entitlement (COE) in an adjournment motion.