GE2025: Play nice, focus on the east and 'keep quiet' elsewhere – inside the PAP’s successful electoral strategy

The People’s Action Party (PAP) may have had an uninterrupted streak of governing post-independence Singapore for almost 60 years, but this record did not stop some party activists and members from going into the recent General Election with a good amount of pessimism.

They chalked this up to the growing desire among voters for greater political contestation and diversity in parliament, based on online chatter and “coffee-shop talk” among friends.

As they entered the campaign season proper, one PAP member who was involved in the hustings in an eastern constituency said the strong support for the Workers' Party (WP) was also unnerving.

“There was a long queue to enter the Workers’ Party rally and it was really crowded, with the pitch almost full and the seated areas full,” the member said, declining to be named.

“In contrast, the PAP rally (in Tampines) was one-third full on the pitch and it did sound lacklustre. And there was quiet anxiety online and at the rally.”

Mr Eric Chin, the treasurer for the party’s branch in Boon Lay, said there was also “some nervousness” given that it was the first election helmed by Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, who is also PAP's secretary-general.

Historically, the elections immediately after a handover of leadership typically will see a dip in vote share for the ruling party.

“The stakes were high,” Mr Chin said. “The messaging about a dangerous world wasn’t just political rhetoric – we saw first-hand how global instability affects daily lives.”

In short, while they were hopeful, activists and party members on the ground were bracing themselves for all eventualities.

“The party was prepared to lose seats,” another party member of more than 10 years said. He has been involved in two election campaigns and like some of the others who were interviewed by CNA TODAY, spoke on condition of anonymity.

Despite the initial apprehension about the election outcome, the party insiders said that the support they received while campaigning on the ground was warm.

Mr Chin said: “We also sensed that residents were still open and willing to listen. Many just wanted to be heard.”

Ultimately, on Polling Day, the seven party members interviewed by CNA TODAY said that there was a general sense of surprise. Not only was the party returned to power, but it had successfully improved its vote share and staved off any expansion by the opposition.